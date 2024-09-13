BRS MLA’s ‘Andhra’ Comments, CM Serious

Since yesterday, the political situation in Telangana has heated up due to the dispute between MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Arikepudi Gandhi. Kaushik challenged Gandhi to wear a BRS scarf if he said that he was not in Congress. Gandhi, along with his supporters, vandalised Kaushik’s house yesterday, further intensifying the clash.

Kaushik and BRS leaders vowed that they would hold a rally to Gandhi’s house today and make him wear BRS scarf. However, to avoid any disturbances to law and order, the police officials have put several BRS leaders under house arrest. They also stopped Kaushik from holding the rally.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the Public Accounts Commission (PAC) Chairman’s post was given to the opposition party’s MLA, indirectly hinting that Gandhi is not considered as Congress MLA even though he defected from BRS a few weeks ago.

Revanth said that whatever decision the speaker or the High Court takes in the case of defected MLAs, it would be beneficial for Congress. He also questioned why BRS gave the PAC chairman’s post to Akbaruddin Owaisi in the past, instead of the opposition party Congress MLA.

Revanth also condemned Padi Kaushik Reddy’s regional sentiment comments. He instructed police officials to take strict action against BRS MLAs who planned to hold a rally to Gandhi’s house today.

The other day, Padi Koushik Reddy of BRS, said he is pure Telangana bidda where as Arekapudi Gandhi came from Andhra, and settled in hyderabad for livelihood.

