‘Andhrollu’ Comment: A bad Attempt by BRS Kaushik Reddy!

Telangana politics have heated up big time since BRS’s Padi Kaushik Reddy and Congress’s Arekapudi Gandhi(formerly with BRS) have indulged in an ugly brawl. The clash reached a point where Gandhi went to Kaushik’s house yesterday and the two of them exchanged slurs and challenges. This was followed by Harish Rao’s arrival at the BRS MLA’s house.

Amidst the high-flaring saga, Kaushik Reddy did something uncalled for as he looked to bring in state division sentiment into the field of play. He termed Arekapudi Gandhi an “Andhra vadu” and implied that the domination of the Andhra leaders in Telangana had increased in the Revanth Reddy regime. He stated that Gandhi came from Andhra and is looking to do politics in Telangana.

Factually, Gandhi(2014) was earlier with TDP before moving to BRS and winning the Serilingampally seat twice(2018, 2023). After having been with BRS and winning two times, Gandhi being termed as an Andhrite now by BRS’s Padi Kaushik Reddy has led to a social comment that why didn’t BRS discriminate him as an Andhra leader all these years? Now that he has gone to Congress, he has become an Andhrite all of a sudden?

Moreover, it has been over 10 years since the bifurcation of the state and BRS itself has been in power twice before the public decided to side with Revanth Reddy in the 2023 election. After all these years, still trying to bring up regional politics into the fold for vested political interests is not a wise move.

Analysts are commenting that BRS appears to be looking to take the infamous Telangana sentiment for its political gains after having lost the earlier assembly elections. Strangely, TRS took shape into BRS to achieve national dreams still stuck in regional politics is twist in the story.

CM Revanth Reddy is also said to be infuriated with this series of events and has ordered the DGP to take stern measures against those who try to create regional and communal riots. He certainly won’t be pleased with BRS taking up the Andhrollu narrative just to gain political mileage.

