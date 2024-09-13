Hyd Court gives shocker to Venu Swamy

Controversial astrologer Venu Swamy, who has been embroiled in a public feud with media outlets and a prominent journalist, has faced a significant setback. A Hyderabad court has directed the police to file a case against him and conduct a thorough investigation.

The legal action stems from a complaint filed by journalist Murthy of TV5 Telugu news channel, who accused Venu Swamy of defrauding numerous individuals under the guise of astrology. During a recent hearing before the Jubilee Hills 17th MM court, Murthy’s lawyer argued that the journalist had been targeted and his life threatened for exposing the astrologer’s illicit activities.

The lawyer highlighted Venu Swamy’s alleged misuse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image to deceive innocent people, asserting that such actions were unacceptable.

After careful deliberation, the court found merit in the journalist’s allegations and ruled in his favor. The court ordered the police to register a case against Venu Swamy and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Venu Swamy was unavailable for comment on the court’s decision. This development marks a significant setback for the controversial astrologer.

