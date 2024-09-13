BRS Alleges HYDRAA is a trap of Naidu & Revanth

HYDRAA, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, has sparked controversy after demolishing nearly 270 concrete structures in the city. This demolition spree has drawn political attention, with BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy leveling serious allegations.

Reddy accused that HYDRAA is the brainchild of AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu. “Under the guise of HYDRAA, Hyderabad’s brand image is being tarnished by the demolition of ordinary people’s homes,” he stated. “This is a conspiracy hatched by Chandrababu Naidu and implemented by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to divert investments from Hyderabad to Amaravati.”

The Huzurabad MLA added that Hyderabad has flourished under BRS rule and urged citizens to be aware of these developments.

Kaushik Reddy’s allegations seem politically motivated, aimed at putting Revanth Reddy on the defensive. Recently, the CM had made it clear that HYDRAA would continue its demolition drive and warned those who had encroached upon lake lands or water bodies.

