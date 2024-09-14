Balayya’s Daughter Meets Telangana CM

Recently, many film celebrities have announced donations to CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, towards helping the people who were affected by recent floods in both the states. Nandamuri Balakrishna also announced Rs. 50 lakhs each to AP and Telangana CM Relief Funds, to help people who are affected by the floods.

Today, on his behalf, his younger daughter, Nandamuri Tejaswini met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed him over a cheque of Rs. 50 lakhs. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Congress leader Jietender Reddy were also present at this meeting. Tejaswini handed over the cheque to CM and had a brief chat with him.

Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy appreciated her and her father Balakrishna for coming forward to help flood victims. Tejaswini is the wife of Visakshapatnam MP, Bharat. Recently, she also announced her entry into films by producing her brother Mokshagna’s debut project.

Prasanth Varma is directing this film. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the movie, along with Tejaswini. The shoot is expected to begin soon.

