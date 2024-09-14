Viral Pic: Fan Kisses Jagan @ Pithapuram

YS Jagan’s trip to Pithapuram yesterday was no short of eventful incidents as the YCP boss had a field day. But there was this one unexpected incident that caught the attention all over on social media and here’s a look into the same.

Incidentally, while Jagan was out in the public in Pithapuram, an over-excited fan crossed the line and got on the vehicle that Jagan was traveling in. Not stopping there, he managed to grab ahold of Jagan and went on to kiss him on his cheek.

Ex MLA Jakkampudi Raja who was by Jagan’s side during the time of the incident tried to grab the fan and prevent further mishaps.

Reportedly, Jagan looked a bit taken aback by the incident as he wasn’t expecting such a public display of affection from this overtly expressive fan. This incident caught the attention all over and it has quickly become a topic of discussion.

Meanwhile, YCP leaders are claiming that this is a major lapse of security for Jagan and are demanding an immediate beef-up of security protocols for their boss.

Tags Jagan

