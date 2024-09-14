Modi Welcomes a New Member to His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed a new member to his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, sharing the joyous news on social media. A cow in the backyard of the PM’s residence has blessed him with a calf, and Narendra Modi is thrilled by this addition.

Posting pictures and a video on social media, PM Modi announced, “A new member at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg!” He also revealed the name of the calf, saying, “Deepjyoti is truly adorable.” The calf’s distinctive forehead mark, which resembles a symbol of light, may have inspired the name ‘Deepjyoti.’

In the video montage, Modi is seen performing a pooja with Deepjyoti and walking around with the calf. He also lovingly plants a kiss on its cheek while petting it. As the most-followed politician on social media, Modi’s posts quickly garnered a flood of likes and positive responses.

