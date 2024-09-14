KBC Contestant don’t know Deputy CM Of AP

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has recently made headlines in a new way. In the summer general elections, Pawan’s Jana Sena Party achieved a remarkable result, making waves nationwide. The prominent media outlet Brut even featured extensively on Pawan’s political impact. Now, the actor has made it to the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, KBC is currently in its 16th season. In a recent episode, a question about Pawan Kalyan was shot to the contestant: “Which actor is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh?” Unsure of the answer, the contestant opted for an audience poll.

More than 50 percent of the audience voted for Pawan Kalyan, and the contestant decided to go with their choice. It turned out to be the correct answer, and the contestant won Rs 1.60 lakh for that question.

As Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan is fully immersed in government duties, leaving his fans eagerly waiting for his return to cinema. Films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and OG have been put on hold due to his official responsibilities. Nevertheless, Powerstar’s fans remain hopeful that one day he will grace the big screen again.

