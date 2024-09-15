Nitin Gadkari Reveals That He Reject ‘PM’ Offer

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has disclosed that he was once offered support to become Prime Minister by a political leader but declined, emphasizing that he had no desire for the position.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari stated, “A leader once told me that if I aimed for the Prime Minister’s role, they would support me. But I asked why I should accept such support. Becoming Prime Minister is not my goal.”

Gadkari, a senior BJP leader and the longest-serving Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, clarified that his focus remains on his convictions and his organization rather than pursuing high office. His name has surfaced as a potential PM candidate in past elections, but he has consistently downplayed these discussions, reiterating his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Despite his high ranking in various surveys, Gadkari remains steadfast in his belief that his role is to support and work within the framework of his current responsibilities, rather than seek further political advancement.

