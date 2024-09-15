Meet One Of Biggest Contributors for AP Flood Relief

The floods that hit parts of Andhra Pradesh, mainly Vijayawada and the surrounding belts created extreme distress and panic. The government authorities, led by CM Chandrababu were on ground zero, overseeing the flood relief activities and they were ably aided by philanthropists and commoners alike.

Coming to some of the major contributions to the flood relief operations, the Divi family, who own Divis Laboratories has been one of the biggest contributors for the relief activities.

Dr. Murali Divi of Divis Laboratories financially contributed to the relief works by partnering with Akshaya Patra Foundation and supplying food packets to victims. Divs reportedly spent over Rs 4.8 crore on the food arrangement operation that went on for the entire week during the floods and lakhs of families were thankfully fed through the same.

Today, Murali met Nara Lokesh and handed over a cheque for Rs 5 crore. This money will be used by the government of AP to help flood victims. Lokesh thanked the Divis household for their significant help in the relief operations.

With this additional financial contribution, Divis stands as one of the biggest contributors to flood relief as they’ve contributed Rs 9.8 crore in total(5 Cr cheque, 4.8 crore for food supply). Divis has donated another Rs 5 crore to Telangana for the flood relief operations here.

