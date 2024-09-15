AP Minister Satyakumar Yadav has conducted a reality check on the status of medical colleges in the state that were initiated during the YCP rule from 2019 to 2024. Minister Satyakumar found the situation quite distressing and criticized YCP chief YS Jagan for his negligence.

“Not a single medical college construction was completed during YS Jagan’s tenure. Some colleges were started last year even before the construction was completed. As a result, there are no classes for second-year students,” stated Satyakumar.

The minister revealed a shocking fact about the medical college in Pulivendula, which happens to be Jagan’s own constituency. “Where will the students go for classes when there are no rooms? This particular college has a staff deficit of 48 percent. Who will teach the students? Will Jagan take up the professor role?” questioned Satyakumar.

It’s ironic that the medical college in Jagan’s constituency lacks staff and basic amenities. It seems like all the tall claims were merely a PR stunt.

