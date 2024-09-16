Will Pawan Take Action On Jaani Master?

After the Hema committee report went viral in the Malayalam cinema industry, the film industries in the South were cautious about the sexual harassment allegations.

In this context, we have come across the news of a 21-year-old female choreographer alleging that National-award-winning choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, aka Jani Master, assaulted her sexually.

The police officials filed an FIR and began the investigation. Meanwhile, there are questions about Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will take action against Jani’s master, who is a member of Janasena.

Jani Master is extremely close to the Mega family. He shares a great bond with Mega Powerstar Ram Charan. At the same time, he enjoys a good bond with Pawan Kalyan. At one point in time, Jani even planned to make his debut as a director with a film starring Pawan Kalyan. Later, Jani extended his support to Pawan in his political stint as well.

During the recent general elections in Andhra Pradesh, Jani Master joined the Janasena party in Pawan’s presence and actively campaigned for the party. From making counter-statements against those who criticized Pawan Kalyan to actively campaigning the party candidates, Jani worked closely with Pawan and his party members.

Now, with the sexual harassment allegations on Janasena party member Jani Master, the opposition leaders in AP along with some netizens are demanding Pawan Kalyan to act seriously against the choreographer and suspend his membership from the party.

Pawan Kalyan always voices out in support of women and never tolerated misbehavior with women. Hence, he should set an example by acting against Jani Master until the investigation completes, opine some people.

Jani Master faces charges under section 376 (rape), section 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Shikha Goel, Director General of the Women Safety Wing Telangana, advised the film industry to conduct an internal inquiry under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act and to also register a case with the police.

