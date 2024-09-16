Where Is 1 Cr Cheque? YCP Says Avasaram Ledu

In view of the horrifying floods that hit parts of Andhra Pradesh, several celebrities, businessmen, and philanthropists financially contributed to the relief operations in the state. Over the last week or so, CM Chandrababu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s offices have been flocked by people who are arriving with hefty cheques towards the AP CM Relief Fund.

In this context, TDP and Janasena troopers on social media have been making fun of Jagan Mohan Reddy for pledging to donate Rs 1 crore for flood relief activities but never really submitting the cheque to CMRF. Many of TDP and JSP activists kept tagging Jagan on Twitter and funnily questioning him about the Rs 1 crore cheque. This has been going on for over 10 days now.

Vexed by this, YCP has finally reacted to the social media flare as Botsa sat in front of the media today and explained YCP’s side of the story. “CM Relief Fund ki ivvalsina avasaram ledu. Relief works meme chestham” He said as he implied that YCP doesn’t intend to give the cheque to the CMRF, which is a standard practice.

“Jagan already contributed Rs 1 crore to the relief operations. He gave another Rs 10 lakhs last evening as well. Why should we give this money to the CMRF? We have enough cadres and manpower to carry out the relief operations on our own. YCP distributed food, milk, water and other essential commodities to the affected public over the last two weeks.” Botsa said.

While it is a standard practice for anyone to pledge donations to the CMRF in times of natural disasters, Jagan and his YCP have taken a varied stance.

