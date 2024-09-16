TDP, Janasena Much Better Than YCP In This Case!

If we observe the recent trends in Andhra Pradesh politics, we get to observe the shockingly polarized approach taken by the ruling NDA outfit and the opposition YCP camp when it comes to reacting to allegations.

Recently, when Satyavedu TDP MLA Koneti Adimulam was accused of raping a woman and related videos came out on social media, TDP suspended him in a matter of hours. The disciplinary committee is actively pursuing the case and further stringent action could be taken against him if he is proven guilty.

Now, in the case of Janasena, the party immediately suspended Jani Master after he was accused of physically assaulting a 21-year-old female choreographer. Jani Master has been ordered to stay away from Janasena activities effective immediately.

On the other hand, we have YSR Congress which is pretty much soundly sleeping while many of the party leaders are facing sexual assault allegations.

While the likes of Ambati Rambabu, Vijayasai Reddy, Gorantla Madhav, and recently, Duvvada Srinivas faced such allegations, the Jagan-led party took absolutely no action on them.

In fact, every single YCP leader who faced sexual assault allegations is still with the party. Jagan, for some reason, is not taking any disciplinary action against his leaders who are publicly blamed and accused. While it is true that these allegations haven’t been proven yet, one would at least YCP to enforce corrective measures at least until the accused is found not guilty.

While TDP and JSP have been setting the right precedent by suspending their leaders in a matter of hours when they are facing serious allegations, Jagan’s YCP is going in the opposite direction. Not a single leader in YCP who faced serious allegations has been suspended thus far. While the ruling party is aggressive in this matter, the opposition is lethargic which is a story in itself.

