Some Good News For Amaravati Farmers

The Andhra Pradesh government has provided a significant boost to farmers in the Amaravati region who donated their land for the capital development during 2014-15. The government has released funds to farmers who participated in the land pooling scheme for capital construction.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has deposited the money directly into the farmers’ accounts. Additionally, the AP government has extended the annual rent for farmers who donated land as part of the land acquisition process for another five years.

Over 28,000 farmers have contributed approximately 30,000 acres of land for Amaravati, and the government has been paying rent to these farmers since 2014. To meet the remaining land requirements for the new capital, which amount to approximately 3,000 acres, the CRDA recently acquired 7.2 acres from Penumaka farmers.

The AP Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana, emphasized the government’s commitment to farmer-friendly policies, stating that they offer farmers the flexibility to choose their desired plots of land wherever government land is available.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯