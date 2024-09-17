Hyderabad: Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For A Record Price

Laddu auctions will be one of the most-anticipated stages of the Ganesh Navratri in Telugu states. As the immersion is underway today, Ganesh laddus are being auctioned at all pandals. Meanwhile, a villa community in Bandlaguda Jagir area of Hyderabad bought the laddu in auction for staggering Rs. 1.87 crore.

Residents of Richmond Villas, located in the Sun City locality of Bandlaguda Jagir, collectively participated in the auction and bought the Laddu for Rs. 1.87 crore. This is the highest price for which a Ganesh Laddu has been bought so far this year.

The community decided to donate the auction money to the RV Divya Charitable Trust. Last year, in the same Richmond Villas, the residents bought the Laddu for Rs. 1.26 crore. This year’s price was Rs. 60 lakh higher than last year’s.

On the other side, the highly anticipated Balapur auction also took place, and it was won by BJP leader Kolanu Shankar Reddy for Rs. 30,01,000. His family has bought the Laddu in the auction for the ninth time. He said that he will dedicate this Laddu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

