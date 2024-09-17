Chandrababu Announces Package For Flood Affected

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the financial assistance to the flood victims.

The AP government reviewed the enumeration of flood losses and Chandrababu Naidu announced that assistance distribution to flood victims may start from September 17th.

The government estimates that more than 2 lakh houses have been submerged due to floods and crops of more than 2 lakh hectares were damaged.

Chandrababu announced that Rs 25000 will be given to ground floor houses submerged in Vijayawada. Rs 10000 will be given to the people of affected houses on the first floor and other floors submerged in flood water. Kirana stores and other small businesses will be compensated with the amount of Rs. 25000.

In other parts of the state, the flood-affected houses will be given Rs. 10000 per house. Chandrababu revealed the generosity of the people while saying Rs. 300 crores have been received in the form of contributions and 150 crores more will be coming in to help the flood affected areas.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed that the package he announced would only be for the tenants in the houses submerged in the flood water and not the owners. He suggested the owners can claim for the insurance for the damages done to the house.

Related

Tags AP Floods Chandrababu Naidu Flood Package

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯