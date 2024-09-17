AP New Liquor Policy: All you need to know

The government of Andhra Pradesh has finally announced the arrival of the new liquor policy in the state which will come into effect from the 1st of October. Excise Minister Kollu Ravi sat down with the media today and announced the key aspects of the forthcoming policy.

Kollu Ravi addressed the important topic of overpriced liquor in 3-star and 4-star hotels, which was set in motion by the YCP government, and assured to resolve the same by coordinating a meeting between the Tourism and Excise departments.

The government is reportedly planning to bring in a new brand of liquor that would deliver quality products at an affordable price for the general public.

The government is planning to set up smart liquor stores in areas with high populations. Regional committees will be formed to make sure that there are no liquor syndicates, as was seen in the earlier YCP tenure. Notably, 10% of the contracts for liquor outlets in the state will be given to the Toddy workers community (Kallu geetha kaarmikulu).

The prices of the existing brands, which were spiked up massively by the YCP government, will be brought back to the current market values.

The government has studied the liquor policies and pricing slabs that are in effect in six states across India. The pattern was so clear that AP had the highest prices on liquor for any state across India. The new government is said to be working on a mechanism to reverse the same.

The final call on the liquor policy will be taken in the cabinet meeting that is scheduled to be held on the 18th of this month.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯