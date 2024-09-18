Modi remembers his mom on B’day, Gets Emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in Odisha on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday. He remembered that his mother, who passed away in December 2022, used to feed him with jaggery and give her blessings on every birthday. Modi used to visit his mother every year on his birthday to seek her blessings.

This year, Modi visited an Adivasi family in Gadakana village in Odisha for the Griha Pravesh ritual and was served with kheer by the tribal sister, which stirred his emotions. “This year, an Adivasi sister fed me with ‘payasam’ and compensated for the loss,” he said.

Incidentally, September 17, 2024, also marks 100 days of the NDA regime which assumed power for a third time in the nation.

Modi was in Odisha on his birthday yesterday during which he inaugurated Odisha government’s flagship women-centric programme Subhadra Yojana, and unveiled railway and national highway projects, together worth over Rs 3,800 crore.

Modi also released the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY-G across 14 states.

He also participated in the house-warming ceremonies of 26 lakh beneficiaries under the housing scheme in the country. He visited the Sabar Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar and inaugurated the homes of 20 beneficiaries under the PMAY there.

Related

Tags Narendra Modi

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯