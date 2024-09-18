CM Naidu Alleges Jagan Govt Used Animal Fat In Tirumala Laddu

The holy Tirumala shrine is one of the most sacred places of worship for the Hindu community and holds significant emotional value for its devotees. However, over the last few years, there have been complaints about the quality of the laddu prasadam provided at Tirumala.

Addressing this issue today, CM Chandrababu Naidu made a significant revelation, stating that during the previous YCP tenure, animal fat was used to prepare the Tirumala laddu.

“Every aspect of Tirumala was ruined by the Jagan government. It disgusts and pains me to say that animal fats were used in the preparation of the Tirumala laddu. The quality of the product was completely tarnished. Once we came to power, we immediately enforced the use of pure ghee,” Babu said.

The revelation that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirumala laddu has sent shockwaves through the pilgrim community. This is particularly troubling, given the sanctity of the Tirumala laddu, and could significantly damage theJagan and YSR Congress’s image among Hindu voters.

Notably, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has mandated the use of pure Nandhini company ghee for Tirumala prasadam, reversing the previous government’s ban on it. This change is said to have enhanced the quality of the prasadam.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯