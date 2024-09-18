BRS Alleges Revanth Reddy Demanded Rs 400 Cr from Nagarjuna

The impact created by HYDRAA in Telangana is so evident that almost every political discussion in the state revolves around this agency. With CM Revanth Reddy announcing an unapologetic war against illegal constructions through HYDRAA, opposition parties BRS and BJP are feeling the pressure.

The most significant step taken by HYDRAA thus far has been the demolition of the N Convention in Madhapur, owned by actor Nagarjuna. While it has been a few weeks since this incident occurred, it continues to spark debates, with BRS eager to capitalize on the situation.

BRS spokesperson Balka Suman addressed the media today, making a serious allegation against Revanth. “We are hearing from our industry sources that this fighter CM Revanth Reddy asked Nagarjuna for Rs 400 crore to let go of N Convention. When Nagarjuna denied the request, Revanth demolished the property. At the same time, Revanth took money from Ananda Convention, which encroached on the Himayat Sagar lake, and allowed them to keep their property.”

While HYDRAA has been actively dismantling illegal constructions in the city and recovering Rs 1,000 crore worth of waterbody lands so far, BRS seems determined to tarnish CM Revanth’s image by suggesting corruption, commented an anguished Congress supporter.

