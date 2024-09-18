Pawan Kalyan Impressed Babu With Fighter Spirit

The camaraderie between the CM of AP Chandrababu and the deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is beyond measure. Speaking at a convention today, the two of them exchanged pleasant words. In particular, CM Babu spoke very highly of Pawan and said he is thoroughly impressed by the fighting spirit of the JSP chief.

Babu mentioned that Jagan created horrifying situations in the state by arresting him and not letting Pawan Kalyan enter Andhra Pradesh. “Pawan wasn’t allowed to fly to AP, nor was he let to enter the state by road. But Pawan garu was adamant and he slept on road. His resolute is beyond measure. He is the kind of fighter that AP needs now.”

Babu mentioned that Pawan is a fighting politician who has righteous intentions and is always proactively thinking about social welfare. The CM is clearly pleased with the fighter spirit possessed by Pawan.

“After I was arrested, Pawan came to greet me and after a brief interaction, he took the historic call of announcing the alliance. This paved the way for a historic election in Andhra Pradesh.”

Pawan added that he is also heavily inspired by Chandrababu. “When Babu Garu got arrested at that ripe age for a mistake he hadn’t committed, I was gutted. I had film shootings at that time but I couldn’t carry on with the shootings, while a seasoned veteran has been wrongly jailed. I decided then and there that AP people must witness a change in government.”

