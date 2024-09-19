Sharmila demands CBI probe on Tirumala Laddu Prasadam

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s sensational allegations on YCP that it polluted the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam making by using animal fat as ingredients. These allegations created a storm and YCP is facing the heat of pro-Hindu groups.

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subbareddy responded to the allegations and rubbished them off. He challenged CM Chandrababu to prove the allegations. Joining this controversy, AP Congress chief YS Sharmila demanded for a CBI probe.

“The TDP and YCP are engaging in dirty politics to desecrate Tirumala and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. CM Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations that animal fat was used in the preparation of Laddu prasadam are damaging to the sanctity and prestige of Tirumala,” tweeted Sharmila on X.

The Congress leader further wrote, “We demand that Chandrababu clarify his stance. If there is no political motive behind your allegations and no intention of politicizing sentiments, and if you truly believe that animal fat were used instead of ghee, then constitute a high-level committee immediately or initiate a CBI investigation. Identify the individual responsible for this grievous wrongdoing and great sin. The Congress party insists that you stand by your comments and uncover the truth.”

Sharmila is trying to put TDP and YCP in defence with the Laddu controversy but where will this lead to? Will Naidu call for a CBI probe?

Related

Tags Chandrababu Naidu Tirumala laddu YCP

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯