Ex-YCP MLAs rush at Pawan Kalyan

Hours after former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy quit the YCP, significant political developments have unfolded in Andhra Pradesh. Many leaders within the YCP are reconsidering their future prospects in the party and are contemplating switching loyalties.

Several former YCP MLAs are now rushing towards Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Among them are former Jagayyapeta MLA Saamineni Udhaybhanu, former Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu, former Ponnuru MLA Kilari Rosaiah, and former Darshi MLA Maddisetti Venugopal.

Additionally, former Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy has also met with Pawan Kalyan to discuss the latest political situation in the state. While the agenda behind these meetings remains unclear, insiders suggest that these ex-legislators are likely to join Jana Sena in the coming days.

The YCP camp is closely watching these developments and chief YS Jagan is in thoughts to give opportunity to new faces in place of leaders who leave the party.

