1 Acre In Telangana Is Equal To 100 Acre In AP: Revanth Reddy

Since the onset of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, there have been several debates and derivatives about the disparity in the real estate boom in the twin Telugu states of AP and Telangana. On this matter, CM Revanth Reddy has made a big statement as he valued the real estate market in Telangana multifold higher than in AP.

Revanth Reddy, in a public forum yesterday, stated “Back in the day, there was a conception that selling 1 acre of land in Krishna and Guntur districts would generate enough money to buy 10 acres of land in Telangana. But things have changed drastically now. Selling one acre in Telangana can get you enough money to buy 100 acres in Krishna and Guntur.”

Revanth wasn’t vague about this statement as he quoted a relevant theory. He mentioned that the IT revolution in Hyderabad and the fact that the city’s IT outsourcing is on par with Silicon Valley have vastly expanded Telangana’s global image.

But with the onset of the NDA outfit in AP, the real estate boom in Amaravati has been pretty substantial, say reports. The prices of commercial properties and related establishments in the capital region have been on the raise over the last few weeks.

