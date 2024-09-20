Ex-MLA Adusumilli Passes Away

Former MLA Adusumilli Jayaprakash passed away this morning at a private multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, Adusumilli had been suffering from a lung infection and was receiving treatment in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, the efforts of the doctors were in vain.

Following the news of Adusumilli’s death, his close associates paid tribute to him. His mortal remains will be transported to Vijayawada this evening, and the funeral will take place on Saturday afternoon.

Adusumilli served as the Vijayawada MLA from 1983 to 1985 and was one of the early members of the Telugu Desam Party. He had a close association with the late NTR and Chandrababu.

