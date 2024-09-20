TTD EO Exposes Use of Cheap Quality Ghee During Jagan’s Tenure

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao informed the media that the price of the ghee used for making laddus raised suspicions.

“In the open market, ghee is very expensive, and no supplier would sell it at an affordable price. AR Diary Foods has been supplying ghee at Rs 320 per kilo, which is unusual. We have sent samples for testing and warned the suppliers that they will be blacklisted if they supply low-quality ghee,” stated Shyamala Rao.

“The milk fat content in ghee should range from 95.68% to 104.32% in the purity test. However, the results for AR Diary Foods showed only 20.32%. We seized two tankers of AR Diary Foods ghee on July 6 and 12,” she added.

The TTD officials disclosed that AR Diary Foods started supplying ghee on May 15, 2024, while its contract was finalized on May 8, 2024.

The timing of the contract handover just before the general elections raises suspicions. Is there another angle to this controversy? Only a detailed investigation will reveal the facts behind this situation.

