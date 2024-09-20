Laddu Fiasco: Jagan Calls BJP ‘Half-Knowledge’

YSR Congress president and the former CM of AP Jagan Mohan Reddy is in hot water now after facing allegations of Tirumala laddu contamination during his tenure. In an attempt to address the series of events leading into the laddu fiasco, Jagan held a lengthy yet incoherent press meet today.

At the meeting, Jagan referred to this fiasco as a diversion tactic of Chandrababu Naidu who is anyway failing as the CM in his 100-day tenure thus far. Then, out of the blue, Jagan took potshots at the BJP as he claimed that the saffron party is also to be blamed for this series of events.

“These BJP people are half knowledge, don’t know or understand things fully. I have a straight question to them. Weren’t BJP senior leaders and ministers a part of the TTD during my tenure? Don’t they know the practices and testing processes at TTD? If they don’t know, they must learn them first.” Jagan said.

“If BJP really is a Hindutva party and they own the Hindu culture, they must first take Chandrababu to the cleaners and ridicule him about the theories that he’s spinning.

Jagan intended to push partial blame on the BJP in order to subside the situation. But the credence to this argument is questionable as BJP would have had limited say in the TTD board and it is the YCP selected individuals that ran the board. So blaming the BJP now might not be a wise move here, especially so while there are clear lab reports that validate the adulteration of the laddu.

