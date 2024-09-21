Jagan Flies To Bengaluru: 10th Time In 100 Days

It has been 100 days since the formation of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh and as many days since Jagan was relegated from being the CM to becoming just an MLA. One of the main repercussions of this result, as far as Jagan is concerned is his reluctance to stay in Andhra Pradesh.

Yesterday, Jagan held a press meeting at his office in Tadepalli where he addressed the Tirumala laddu issue. He claimed that this is a diversion tactic by Chandrababu and even blamed BJP for not confronting him.

However, the Tirumala laddu issue is still a burning one and many would expect Jagan to stay in Tadepalli and assess the contemporary situations with his party leaders. But that isn’t even remotely the case as Jagan immediately flew off to Bengaluru after the media meet yesterday.

Statistically, this is the 10th time Jagan has flown to his Yelahanka house in Bengaluru in the last 100 days since the formation of the new government in AP. His reluctance to stay in AP even while the state is in the midst of several burning issues is puzzling even his cadres.

