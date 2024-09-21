Sanctity of Laddus has been restored, Proof here

The recent controversy surrounding the Tirumala Laddu had a negative impact on the reputation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). However, TTD has good news for all devotees who were concerned about the situation.

In a tweet, TTD shared the results of recent tests on the ingredients used in Sri Vari Laddu, especially the ghee. The results showed that the sanctity of the prasadam has been restored.

https://x.com/ttdevasthanams/status/1837471103863882021?s=46&t=anQO1_rq_-NHbFq8deInbA

To address the issue, TTD has blacklisted old suppliers and brought in new ones who provide premium-quality ingredients.

The report shared by TTD highlights a significant difference in quality between suppliers. The margin of difference for ghee quality, as shown in the third and fifth columns of the top and bottom tables, is quite shocking and indicates that quality was compromised.

TTD deserves credit for taking swift action to restore the sanctity of the Tirumala Laddu.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯