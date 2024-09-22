Flash: Babu Announces SIT on Laddu Scam

Tirumala holds umpteen sentimental value amongst the Hindu population worldwide and the adulteration of the laddu prasadam in the earlier YCP tenure has led to a huge outroar. Understanding the gravity of the issue, the chief minister, Chandrababu has commissioned an SIT inquiry on the Tirumala Laddu adulteration fiasco.

CM Babu has announced that a Special Investigation Team(SIT) will take up the investigation of the case henceforth. This isn’t a standard SIT operation either, but instead, it is being taken up very seriously.

An Inspector General or higher-ranked officer will lead the investigation of the Laddu controversy case and establish the hard facts. Every single detail pertaining to the case, including the reverse tendering, cancellation of the contract for Karnataka Milk Federation, adulteration of the laddu, and the main men involved in the fiasco is to be investigated by the SIT.

CM Babu is clearly displeased with the series of events and adding to that, there is growing pressure from all sections of the public to take stern action against the culprits. In tune with this, Babu has ordered a SIT probe.

Meanwhile, the holy Tirumala shrine is braving up for a Maha Shanthi Yagam starting Monday in order to atone for the wrongdoings with regard to the laddu prasadam.

