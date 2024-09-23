Jagan’s Press Meets: More Memes Than Messages?

One of the biggest strengths for Jagan Mohan Reddy before the 2019 election was his tendency to be extremely close to the public. The historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra is a testament to this, where he met enormous crowds and sympathized with them. However, after securing the coveted CM chair, Jagan became inaccessible to the public, confining himself to Tadepalli Palace.

This shift resulted in a historic downfall in 2024, as he was relegated from 151 seats to just 11 and became confined to being the MLA of Pulivendula. Those who expected Jagan to change following this verdict and be more in tune with the public were left disappointed, as he did nothing of the sort.

Since the recent election defeat, Jagan has been making occasional trips to Andhra Pradesh every week or ten days. During these visits, he has confined himself to media meetings where he reads from scripted statements.

Recently, regarding the Tirumala laddu issue, Jagan held an elongated press conference to address the topic. However, he missed a crucial point. While Jagan stated that TTD follows a standard procedure for preparing laddus, he could not answer the question about the need to change the 50-year practice of purchasing ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation, effectively undermining his own argument.

More shockingly for the YCP camp, Jagan has become a subject of memes every time he holds a press meeting. This is due to shortcomings in his speeches, as he often makes mistakes even while reading from a script, leading to trolling and memes.

As a result, Jagan’s media meetings, which are supposed to address issues for his party, are causing more harm than good for the entire YCP outfit.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯