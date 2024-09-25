Wah! Tiger In TTD Zoo Named “Jagan”

The gross mismanagement of the TTD board over the last five years is being exposed by the NDA government in AP. Right from the Laddu issue, to the fraudulent activities in special darshan ticket allocation, and inappropriate allotment of TTD funds are all coming under scrutiny now.

Amidst all the havoc, another interesting throwback topic has come into discussion now. Netizens are quoting newspaper clippings regarding a funky incident in Tirupati Zoo where a newborn tiger cub was named “Jagan” after the then CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This incident happened when Jagan was the CM and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy was the Forest and Wildlife minister. Upon his visit to the Tirupati zoo, he named the three newborn tiger cubs as Jagan(after YS Jagan), Vasu(after Balineni Srinivas himself) and Siddhan(Balineni’s grandson).

Notably, the Tirupati Zoo is funded by the TTD which means the enclosure essentially belongs to the holy Tirumala shrine. The zoo itself has sanctity, given its affiliation with TTD. Naturally, one would look to name newborn animals after lord Balaji, who himself has multiple names like Venkateswara, Govinda, Srinivasa, Narayana, Perumal, and others.

However, the ignorance and heavy-headedness of certain YCP leaders were such that they named the tiger cubs born in TTD Zoo after Jagan. This incident has come to light again now and it is highlighting the lack of respect the YCP outfit showed towards TTD, commented a social media user.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯