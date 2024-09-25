Why 2 Months Delay In Tirumala Laddu Report? Explanation Inside

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been pulling all stops to come out of the Tirumala Laddu issue. In one such attempt, he attended a media meeting last week and pointed out that the report submitted by the testing lab is dated 23 July and questioned Chandrababu why he took two months time (September 3rd week) to bring it in front of the media.

Addressing this topic, TDP spokesperson Pattabhi gave a clear explanation as he logically hit back at Jagan Mohan Reddy. He explained the series of events that happened after the arrival of the report.

“After it was identified through lab tests that animal fats were found in the Ghee procured from AR Diary, the load was rejected and the diary was blacklisted immediately. A high-level committee, comprising of diary experts and diary chemists from other states was formed to assess the situation. A vigilance enquiry was commissioned to determine the adulteration.”

“Only after the vigilance reports and the further lab testing reports came out, did the government cancel the AR Diary contract and gave it to Nandhini diary. We assessed the expert committee report and understood that a huge mess had happened. Only after securing the hard facts and taking corrective measures, Chandrababu garu come in front of the media and publicly announce the issue” Pattabhi stated.

It is mentioned that Chandrababu wanted to be extremely sure about the series of incidents pertaining to the laddu adulteration and every step was crosschecked and corrected which is why it took two months to bring the issue in front of the public.

With this, it is clear that CM Babu knew the gravity of the issue beforehand and he wanted to be absolutely sure about presenting his facts. In this two month period, a notice was sent to Subba Reddy, the Diary was blacklisted and a new contract was signed with a reputed agency which is an act of a statesman like Babu.

