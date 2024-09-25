Pawan Kalyan to Welcome Botcha’s Brother?

The main opposition party in AP, YCP, is receiving jolts after jolts as its leaders are queuing up to leave the party. Last evening, Rajya Sabha MP Krishnaiah resigned from his Parliament membership, and in less than 24 hours, the party faced another significant setback.

Botcha Laxman Rao, brother of YCP senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana, will be joining the Jana Sena party, and the date has been finalized. On October 3rd, he will join Jana Sena in the presence of DCM Pawan Kalyan.

Laxman Rao met with Janasena MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi to discuss the latest political developments in the state. He expressed his willingness to join Jana Sena, and along with him, many YCP MPTCs and ZPTCs will also raise the Jana Sena flag.

This is an unimaginable blow for YCP. Botcha is a dominant leader in the Vizianagaram district but lost the recent general election. Nevertheless, YCP chief Jagan showed faith in him by sending him to the Legislative Council in August.

However, Laxman Rao did not receive the recognition he felt he deserved within the party. Thus, the discontented leader decided to leave and pursue his own plans.

How Jana Sena will utilize Laxman Rao is something only time will tell.

