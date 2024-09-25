Is Krishnaiah Eyeing the Governor Post?

Prominent BC community leader R. Krishnaiah resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat on Monday, and his resignation was approved by the chairman of the Upper House, Jagdeep Dhankar. This unexpected move from Krishnaiah has come as a shock to YCP and its chief, Y.S. Jagan.

Political buzz suggests that Krishnaiah had multiple plans behind tendering his resignation, one of which could be a Governor’s post. Reports indicate that he is likely to join the BJP, but speculation intensified after he met Telangana Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Wednesday morning in Hyderabad.

The latest update is that Krishnaiah is showing increasing interest in becoming a Governor. The BJP-led NDA government at the center makes decisions on Governor appointments, and Krishnaiah is keeping his options open to seize any opportunities that come his way.

Under the BJP’s regime, the role of the Governor has become controversial, and there is a desire to change this perception. Accordingly, Krishnaiah’s name is being widely considered due to his non-controversial background. Rumors suggest that he might be assigned to a larger state.

However, pro-YCP supporters are critical of Krishnaiah, accusing him of being opportunistic and deceiving Jagan.

