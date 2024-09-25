Jagan Going To Tirumala: BJP Wants Declaration

For the unversed, it is a common practice in Tirumala for non-Hindu individuals (particularly VIPs) to sign a declaration that they have faith in Balaji if they are to get the Darshan. The likes of Sonia Gandhi and Abdul Kalam had done it in the past.

Now, the AP BJP wing, led by Purandeshwari wants ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to do the same as he embarks on the Tirumala trip on the 28th of this month. This is in view of the fact that Jagan and his family practice Christianity.

Purandeshwari tweeted “The practice of declaring one’s faith has been in vogue for decades in Tirumala. As per G.O. MS NO- 311 of AP Revenue Endowments–1, Rule no 16, Non Hindus must give a declaration at Vaikuntam que complex before darshan in the faith form. This is also as per TTD general regulations Rule 136.”

Purandeshwari then demanded Jagan to give his declaration right at the Alipiri Ghat even before he started the trek to Tirumala. She mentioned the BJP firmly demands Jagan to follow this step without fail as this is the only right way a Christian should enter Tirumala.

However, it must be noted that Jagan never declared this form in recent years. He visited Tirumala multiple times during his time as the CM and not once did he do this. In that case, would he actually be willing to do it now? If not? Would local BJP cadres make an issue out of it? We have an interesting series of events coming up this weekend.

