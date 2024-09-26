Jagan Asks CBI, Lokesh Brings Up Babai

The Tirumala Laddu adulteration saga is stretching towards the threshold point and it has all the main men in the state, Chandrababu, Jagan, Pawan, and Nara Lokesh involved. While the blame is clearly on the YCP outfit over the adulteration allegations, Jagan’s defense mechanism has been rather stagnated.

Recently, Jagan spoke with the media and commented that he wants a CBI investigation into the laddu fiasco. This was an attempt from Jagan to claim innocence in this matter.

However, Nara Lokesh is in no mood to let Jagan off the hook as he hit back at the ex-CM with a logical statement on the CBI investigation today.

When a media reporter mentioned before Lokesh that Jagan has asked for CBI investigation, the TDP scion replied “Jagan and his YCP batch has no credibility to talk about CBI. If Jagan is so confident about the CBI, then why didn’t he send his Babai Viveka’s case to CBI, despite repeated pleas from YS Sunitha?”.

“Jagan doesn’t want CBI investigation on his babai’s death. Nor does he attend the CBI investigation on his disproportionate assets case. But he wants a CBI investigation all of a sudden on the Laddu fiasco. How does this make sense?” Lokesh remarked. As a matter of fact, Lokesh really pointed out two clear instances of Jagan disregarding the CBI which in turn disses his demand for a CBI investigation in the Laddu matter.

