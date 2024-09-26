Chalo Tirumala: Jagan and Pawan On The Way

Andhra Pradesh politics, which are no short of action anyway have hit a new peak now with the onset of the Tirumala issue. The political warfare is almost entirely revolving around the Tirumala shrine now.

To make matters more interesting, we are seeing a Chalo Tirumala movement of sorts as the main men of AP politics are queueing up to the Tirumala temple.

A few minutes back, YSR Congress central office announced that Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on his way to Tirumala on the 28th of this month. He will be arriving at the premises on the 27th of September, followed by the darshan on the 28th of this month. He is likely to deliver a media speech later.

However, Jagan isn’t the only one who is on his way to the Tirumala temple as Pawan Kalyan has already announced that he will be arriving at the temple. Pawan, who is currently on the Prayaschitha Deeksha will be visiting the Tirumala temple after the Deeksha is done i.e., 4 October.

In a span of a week, both Jagan and Pawan will be visiting the Tirumala temple and are likely to deliver political speeches on the ongoing Laddu issue. While Jagan will be looking to defend himself, Pawan is likely to present the hard facts on the case.

The heart of the matter here is that the holy Tirumala shine has momentarily become the heartland of Telugu politics.

