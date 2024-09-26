‘Pawan Kalyan… Naalugu Dance Steps Tho DCM Ayyav’

Those who have been following Andhra Pradesh politics know full well that there is a long standing rivalry between Pawan Kalyan and Perni Nani. The duo used to often exchange heated words prior to the election. But after Pawan Kalyan became deputy CM, he stopped even uttering Nani’s name.

However, today, Perni Nani made an attempt to fall in the eye of Pawan Kalyan and somehow extract his reaction. He belittled Pawan Kalyan’s efforts in the political scheme of things.

“Pawan Kalyan… edo naalugu dance steps eskochi politics loki vachi deputy CM ayyav” Perni Nani said as he took a potshot at Pawan’s cinematic background. He claimed that Machilipatnam will soon start to witness violent politics if the NDA government doesn’t mend its ways and stop irking YCP cadres.

However, Pawan Kalyan had already addressed the point raised by Perni Nani today as he openly stated he doesn’t need to be worried about his cinema background. “I haven’t looted anyone for money, nor do I own sand, liquor, or real estate mafia. I make hard-earned money by pursuing my acting profession.” Pawan said.

Tags Perni Nani Pawan Kalyan

