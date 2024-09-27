Jagan Cancels Tirumala Visit: Afraid of Arrest or Declaration?

Former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy should have arrived at Tirumala by now according to his earlier schedule. But this trip got canceled in the last minute amid a high tension scenario and Jagan addressed the media about the same.

Jagan sat in front of the media a few minutes back and made a set of interesting comments about the cancellation of the Tirumala trip.

“There’s a tyrant rule that is going in Andhra Pradesh and no one is safe. They’re threatening to arrest a former chief minister if he is wanting to get Tirumala Darshan. I have never seen such a situation in Andhra Pradesh.” Jagan stated.

The YCP boss added that the police have threatened to arrest him if he carries on with the Tirumala trip. He said he even got treated notices.

Going by Jagan’s approach from his comments today, he got worried about the possible arrest and that is the reason why he canceled the Tirumala trip.

Earlier, the Tirupati police wing endorsed 30 Act in the city in view of Jagan’s trip in an attempt to uphold the law and order situation. This paired with Hindutva groups demanding Jagan to sign the declaration form, which he is evidently reluctant to.

In the end, Jagan appears to have decided he is better off cancelling the trip. He framed the media appearance in such a way that the blame gets pushed on the NDA government.

