ED’s Surprise Raids Target Telangana Minister Ponguleti

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted unexpected raids on Friday morning at the residence of Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad. Media reports indicate that 16 teams flew in from the national capital to carry out these raids.

The 16 ED teams are searching 15 locations linked to the minister, reportedly examining key documents related to his business, Shyama Construction Company Private Limited.

There have been allegations against Minister Ponguleti in the past, and before the general elections earlier this year, the ED conducted raids but did not issue any official statement regarding their search operations.

These sudden raids by the ED have created a panic atmosphere in Telangana politics, while the Telangana Congress party has yet to make any statement.

