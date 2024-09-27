YS Jagan – Yes I Read Bible In Closed Doors

Former CM of AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, interacted with the media today about the cancellation of his Tirumala trip. During the discussion, he made a significant revelation regarding the ongoing questions about his faith and belief system.

“They keep asking me what caste I belong to. Today, I want to clear this up once and for all. Yes, I read the Bible in my house behind closed doors. What’s wrong with that?” Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.

Adding further, Jagan said, “I may read the Bible at home, but when I go out, I practice Hinduism and respect the culture. I do the same with Islam and Sikhism.”

Jagan appeared agitated about BJP leaders and Hindutva groups demanding a declaration of his Hindu faith if he is to enter the Tirumala temple. This has prompted him to address the media and answer questions about his belief system.

Jagan acknowledged that he is a Christian and reads the Bible, while also making it clear that he respects Hindu culture. This is one of the first times that Jagan has directly addressed questions about his faith.

