Is Jagan Bigger than Sonia Gandhi And Abdul Kalam?

Andhra Pradesh politics are almost entirely revolving around the Tirumala Laddu fiasco and it has been this way since the last couple of weeks. In a new development regarding this, the discussion about YS Jagan’s declaration of faith in view of his Tirumala trip that got canceled today has added a new angle to the narrative.

Amid the unrelenting demand from the Hindutva groups to get Jagan to sign the declaration if he wants to enter Tirumala, the YCP boss has decided to call off the trip for good. This has led to further debate and TDP’s firebrand spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy has delivered his trademark satiric speech on the same.

“The likes of Sonia Gandhi, who was once a Prime Minister-caliber lady, and Abdul Kalam, the esteemed president of India themselves gave a declaration before going to Tirumala. Does Jagan really think he is bigger than both Sonia and Kalam? Does he think he is more influential than those two stalwarts?” Anam questioned.

The firebrand spokesman added that Jagan used his worthless associate YV Subba Reddy to cancel the declaration process which is a sin in itself. He went berserk on Subba Reddy who is claimed to be a “Guru Swamy” by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“This Subba Reddy made an issue of Pink Diamond for Jagan’s political gains and later when he became TTD chairman, when he could actually take the case forward, he withdrew his complaint. This shows his incompetence and worthless political tricks” Anam concluded. As it turns out, the longer this issue drags, more damage Jagan and his YCP is going to take as the NDA outfit is hitting them with hard facts.

