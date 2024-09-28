Why Jagan Randomly Tagging Them?

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after the historic win in the 2019 election was a reputed and respected leader in the national political scene. But the harrowing defeat in the 2024 election appears to have taken the wing out of his sails and appears that he has lost the plot.

Of late, Jagan’s social media activity has been very random and untoward. He has been going on a tagging spree with regard to his media interviews videos.

Every now and again, Jagan has been sharing tidbits from his media interactions on the Tirumala laddu controversy and tagging several politicians and media outlets across the country.

Today itself, Jagan has tagged some 100-150 Twitter handles under his speech on Tirumala laddu controversy. He has tagged the likes of Akhilesh Yadav, KTR, KCR, Kumaraswamy, Yogi Adityanath, Nayab Saini and 100s of others who have no stakes in his controversial Tirumala act.

Jagan’s Twitter timeline of late has been replicating a spammed feed that has no direction. The repetitive videos and incoherent tags under them have been making his handle look like bot activity.

The YCP boss must come to terms with what’s happening and get his social media activity on point. He is better off working with a plan of action rather than sharing same videos all over again and tagging hundreds of politicians and media outlets under it.

