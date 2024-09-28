Tirumala Declaration: TDP Brings Bharati Name

Interacting wth the media yesterday, Jagan Mohan Reddy made a set of strong comments on the growing demand for him to sign the declaration form in Tirumala. “What sort of a country is this, what sort of Hinduism is this, to demand declaration from a pilgrim who wants to go to a temple?” Jagan said while speaking about the declaration.

This statement from Jagan didn’t go well with the majority of the populous and incidentally, cabinet minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy reacted on the same.

“Jagan has lost his mind with the Tirumala laddu scam. He is questioning the belief systems of India and Hinduism for his political gains. If he doesn’t respect the Indian customs, then he is free to move to Pakistan or Dubai and practice some other faith.” Somireddy said on a serious note.

Not stopping there, Somireddy said “Perhaps Jagan wouldn’t be allowed into his own house by his wife Bharathi if he signs the declaration. Perhaps the two of them feel they would lose Christian votes if Jagan signs the declaration.”

It could be understood that the decision from Jagan to not sign the declaration at Tirumala and cancel the trip at the last minute is dealing a lot of damage to him and his YCP outfit. This kind of shrewd public backlash might not have been anticipated from Jagan and his co. earlier.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯