Vizag to get first IMAX of Andhra Pradesh

For many years now, moviegoers in Andhra Pradesh have been yearning for a large screen theatrical experience similar to that of Prasad’s IMAX in Hyderabad. This long cherished dream is likely to be fulfilled very soon because Lulu Group has decided to start an international standard shopping mall with 8-screen multiplex in the coastal city of Vishakapatnam as part of its investment in different places of the state. This is big news for all movie lovers and wait for an IMAX is finally going to end.

That Lulu Group chairman and MD Yusuffali along with several directors met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday is a known news. Going back on its 2019 decision to never invest again in AP following YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anti-investment friendly policies which resulted in cancellation of land alloted to the company, Lulu Group has now decided to set up premium malls and multiplexes in Vizag and hyper markets in Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Yusuffali with a red carpet and held a fruitful discussion about the prospective projects to be set up as part of the collaboration. This news brought a huge cheer on the faces of the people of AP because there has not been even a single MNC that came forward to invest in the state in the last five years. With CBN’s return, there are big expectations and hopes on all sections of the people.

After this meeting, Yusuffali thanked Naidu for the warm welcome and announced the big news about setting up of an IMAX in Vizag and also food processing and logistic centres across the state.

