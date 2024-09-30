Jagan Caught in Laddu Net: Where Are BJP’s 3 Musketeers?

Former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be caught neck deep in the Tirumala Laddu scam fiasco. He is having to hold multiple press meetings to validate himself and push the blame on Chandrababu and even spamming social media with related posts.

While the YCP camp and its chief Jagan Mohan Reddy are in overdrive due to the Laddu issue, there are three musketeers of Andhra Pradesh BJP that are missing.

The said individuals are Somu Veerraju, GVL Narasimha Rao, and Vishnu Kumar Reddy. They are nowhere to be seen on the ground or in front of the media while the BJP central wing has been actively pursuing the series of events.

The likes of Telangana BJP leaders Raja Singh, Madhavi Latha, Raghunandan Rao and Bandi Sanjay are going hard on Jagan, the three concerned AP BJP musketeers are turning a blind eye. Not once have they come in front of the media and addressed the topic or uttered a word against Jagan.

All these three named AP BJP leaders are often regarded as YS Jagan sympathizers amongst the BJP ranks. But at a time when the saffron party, led by Purandeswari is waging an intense war on Jagan with regard to the laddu fiasco, these three leaders dissociating and highlighting their allegiance with Jagan doesn’t make for a good viewing.

Even certain local BJP leaders are said to be puzzled about the silence that is being maintained by these individuals.

