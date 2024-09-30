Bigg Boss Telugu: Mid-Week Elimimation This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu is in its eighth season currently and the drama is unfolding in its fifth week. Four contestants are evicted from the show already. Bejawada Bebakka, Sekhar Basha, Abhay and Sonia Akula are evicted. Now, there is going to be a mid-week eviction in the fifth week.

At the end of Sunday’s episode, Nagarjuna Akkineni confirmed that there is a mid-week elimination in the offing, and the audiences must vote for their favorite contestants to see them continue. At the same time, Bigg Boss hinted at the entry of wild card entries which will happen during this week’s end or the beginning of next week.

Bigg Boss has different plans to make the show interesting as well as entertaining. Hence, the wild card contestants are those who have participated in the show earlier and made a mark for themselves. It will be interesting to see how all of them will be performing in the house.

Currently, there are ten members in the house, with Manikanta landing in the prison. If the mid-week eviction happens, the count will come down to nine contestants.

