Will You Demolish Charminar? HC Asks HYDRAA

The Telangana High Court has expressed strong disapproval towards HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath over the demolition of properties without adhering to the law. On Monday, the court bench heard the petition filed by the affected parties, and Commissioner Ranganath appeared virtually to provide his explanation regarding the demolitions.

The court expressed its frustration, questioning why the demolitions were carried out on a Sunday. The judge asked pointedly whether the Commissioner was acting based on media reports or legal protocols. The bench sharply criticized Ranganath for proceeding with demolitions without issuing proper notices, and demanded a legal justification for the actions taken.

“Why are you serving notices on holidays and demolishing the structures on emergency? How can the officials violate the previous orders of the Court not to carry out demolitions on Sunday,” the HC questioned Ameenpur mandal Tahsildar. The Court also warned that the official would face necessary consequences if the official failed to act as per the law.

“You are violating the law with these demolitions,” the court stated angrily. If you are asked to demolish Charminar, would you do it? Answer the question directly. Don’t sidestep—focus on Aminpur, not Cauvery Hills,” the judge added.

The High Court also questioned the officials over the extent of the lake, FTLs and the consequences of demolition. The court also slammed the officials for carrying out ‘ad hoc’ work and also strictly warned them.

